Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,192 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 203.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares during the last quarter. 37.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

