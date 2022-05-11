Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 3,130 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,497,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after buying an additional 26,424 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.109 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

