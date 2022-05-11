Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 989.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,326 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 63,873 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

In other news, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 8,153 shares worth $870,264. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.93. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

