Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $25,199,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,741,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 15.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 378,109 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $373,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

FROG stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.