Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $142,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.69.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock worth $2,966,855. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

