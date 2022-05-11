Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.58. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.