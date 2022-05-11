Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28.

