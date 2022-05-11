Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 2,637 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.