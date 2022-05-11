Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 3,800 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $33.28.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TS. AlphaValue raised Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.63) to €8.80 ($9.26) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

