Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DQ. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $90.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.