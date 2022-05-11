Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 246 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 6.0% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AYX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Alteryx Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

