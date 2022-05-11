Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.84

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 8131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $772.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
