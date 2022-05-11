Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.84

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 8131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $772.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

