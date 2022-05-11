Ediston Property Investment Company plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 76.79 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 66.20 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.08). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 79.86. The stock has a market cap of £162.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

In related news, insider William Hill acquired 13,015 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £10,021.55 ($12,355.50). Also, insider Imogen Moss acquired 13,126 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £9,975.76 ($12,299.05).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.