Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Trading 2.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $39.22. 632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 523,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 63.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.