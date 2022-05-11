Edap Tms (EDAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edap Tms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

EDAP traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 72,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,643. The company has a market cap of $219.87 million, a PE ratio of 657.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.