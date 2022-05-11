Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will post $3.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.60 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $14.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

ECL stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $153,507,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

