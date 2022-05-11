Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,814. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.