Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

EGRX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,718. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.