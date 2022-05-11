Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.
EGRX stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. 544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,718. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
