Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

