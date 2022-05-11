Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 122561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DT. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $68,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,131 shares of company stock worth $397,957. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Dynatrace by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 115.08, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

