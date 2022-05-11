DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.31

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 13225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in DXC Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 28,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after buying an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

