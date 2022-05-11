DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.31

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 13225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.42.
DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15.
DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
