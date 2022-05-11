DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

