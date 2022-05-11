DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of KSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,252. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Bestows Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.