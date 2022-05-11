Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.13-1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNB traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,255,000 after buying an additional 385,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,305,000 after acquiring an additional 274,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 77,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.