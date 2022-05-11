Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 923,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

DUK stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,366,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

