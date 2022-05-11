DuckDaoDime (DDIM) One Day Volume Tops $435,262.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $2.86 or 0.00009832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $435,262.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00558527 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,210.92 or 2.06635869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.41 or 0.07201468 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

