DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 31st

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

NYSE DTF opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

