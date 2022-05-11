Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,756 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 195.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 195.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 127.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 225.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,878,877 shares in the company, valued at $41,974,112.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 3,588,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,313. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 202.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

