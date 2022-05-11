Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.33. 1,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

