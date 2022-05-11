Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DFH traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 192,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,711. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -0.02. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

