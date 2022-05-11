Drax Group’s (DRX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.40) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 766.57 ($9.45).

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 763.50 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 764.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 651.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.97), for a total transaction of £242,700 ($299,223.28).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

