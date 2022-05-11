Drax Group’s (DRX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 925 ($11.40) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 766.57 ($9.45).
Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 763.50 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 388.80 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.43). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 764.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 651.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92.
About Drax Group (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
