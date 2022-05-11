Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 875 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $74,540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,692 shares of company stock worth $19,406,794. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

