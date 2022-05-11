Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,603 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of COP opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.62. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 23.51%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

