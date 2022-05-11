Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.52 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

