Dowling & Yahnke LLC Reduces Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.24% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 678,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

IDU stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $94.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.