Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 2,920 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,759,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,144,000 after buying an additional 196,626 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $59.19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.