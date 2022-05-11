Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,958,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,107 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.51 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

