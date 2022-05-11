Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $238.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

