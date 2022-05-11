Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of KHC opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

