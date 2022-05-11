Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.