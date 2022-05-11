Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.09 by -0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 302.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DOUG traded down 0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 874,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,615. Douglas Elliman has a 12 month low of 5.38 and a 12 month high of 12.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 6.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In related news, CFO J Bryant Kirkland III purchased 5,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of 6.62 per share, for a total transaction of 33,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 15,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of 6.83 per share, with a total value of 102,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 100,242 shares of company stock valued at $680,800.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOUG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Elliman in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Elliman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

