Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.47

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 2474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $724.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 109.29%.

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

