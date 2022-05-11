Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) to Issue Variable Dividend of $2.50 on June 2nd

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of LPG opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,519. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,658,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 53,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorian LPG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Dorian LPG by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 102,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dorian LPG by 33.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

