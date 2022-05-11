Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $920.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.17.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.754 dividend. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 125.31%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

