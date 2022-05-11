Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 23%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 23% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DMZPY shares. UBS Group upgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

