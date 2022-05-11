DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCGO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

DCGO opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82. DocGo has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $6,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $7,013,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

