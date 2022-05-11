DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.11.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNBBY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Danske upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DNB Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.9024 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Bank ASA’s payout ratio is 89.01%.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

