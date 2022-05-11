DMarket Market Capitalization Tops $487,287.94 (DMT)

DMarket (DMT) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, DMarket has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One DMarket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $487,287.94 and approximately $25.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,519.52 or 0.99634737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

DMarket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.