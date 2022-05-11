Ditto Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Ditto has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $229.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ditto coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00565032 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,386.25 or 2.07132882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,042.34 or 0.07123451 BTC.

Ditto Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

