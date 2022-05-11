Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 73,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $105.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $135.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

