disBalancer Trading Down 19.4% Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $88,949.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.88 or 0.00517853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00036422 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,191.68 or 1.94547449 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.72 or 0.07505478 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,112,918 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

